Interview with Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos on the situation at the border between Greece and Turkey (program „Macht und Menschenrechte“(power and human rights))
Unser Politikblog | 27.04.2020
At the 03.03.2020, Volker Reusing has interviewed the former Greek ambassador Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos. His Excellency, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has, in view of lacking European support for the Turkish aggression against Syria, turned his threat into reality and has sent „refugees“ to enter the EU via Greece. But as many of them are violently attacking the border fence, doubts are arising, how many of the jihadists with Musim Brotherhood ideology have been mixed among real refugees.
Keine Kommentare:
Kommentar veröffentlichen
Hinweis: Nur ein Mitglied dieses Blogs kann Kommentare posten.