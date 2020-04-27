Sendereihe: "Macht und Menschenrechte" ( Unser Politikblog TV) November - dann in anderem Format

Montag, 27. April 2020

Interview with Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos on the situation at the border between Greece and Turkey


Interview with Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos on the situation at the border between Greece and Turkey (program „Macht und Menschenrechte“(power and human rights))

Unser Politikblog | 27.04.2020

At the 03.03.2020, Volker Reusing has interviewed the former Greek ambassador Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos. His Excellency, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has, in view of lacking European support for the Turkish aggression against Syria, turned his threat into reality and has sent „refugees“ to enter the EU via Greece. But as many of them are violently attacking the border fence, doubts are arising, how many of the jihadists with Musim Brotherhood ideology have been mixed among real refugees.



Eingestellt von um
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Keine Kommentare:

Kommentar veröffentlichen

Hinweis: Nur ein Mitglied dieses Blogs kann Kommentare posten.

Abonnieren Kommentare zum Post (Atom)